Lake Country Judo wins big at B.C. tournament

Photo: Lake Country Judo

The Lake Country Judo Club captured six medals last weekend at the Pacific International Judo Tournament in Abbotsford.

The club, founded over 40 years ago, sent 12 athletes to the high-level competition.

In addition to the six medals, the team walked away from the tournament with a third-place ranking in the Under-16 division medal count.

Calvin Goring and Georgia Robson brought home gold medals in their respective divisions.

Lillianna Martyn, Braysen Martyn, and Natalya Walker secured silver medals for the team.

Logan Walker added to the collection with a bronze medal.

The tournament featured over 1,100 athletes, competing against judokas from across Canada, the United States, and Polynesia.

Other Lake Country athletes who competed in the tournament included Bentley Martyn, Jude Thompson, Cole Thompson, Camden Cassan, Drew Lafond, and Jonathan Iliffe.

Coaching staff, led by Kathy Hubble, Chris Smiley, and Michal Thompson, worked hard with their team to showcase their skill and dedication.

Lake Country Judo athletes are preparing to compete at the Edmonton International Judo Tournament this coming weekend and the BC Provincial Championships in Prince George later this year.