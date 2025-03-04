Okanagan skiers land on podium at U.S. ski event

Photo: Contributed Kael Oberlander (left) and Finley Cashin (right)

A former member of Big White Ski Club (BWSC) and Okanagan Ski Team (OST), clinched his first Nor-Am Cup Ski Cross win at New York's Gore Mountain Resort this weekend.

Big White Ski Club says Finley Cashin, 19, finished first on Friday and third on Sunday, placing second overall in the standings.

BWSC also congratulated Kael Oberlander, 17, who placed third in the women’s category.

"The SX track in Gore was awesome, we had tons of fun," said Cashin.

"The first NorAm race, I was skiing really well in the semi-finals and just had to stay focused and do that exact thing again. I pulled out of the gate and had a great start section, got out front and entered the flow state, skied just as clean as semi-finals and crossed the finish line in first place. I felt over the moon, my first Nor-Am win,."

The Nor-Am Ski Cross event at Gore Mountain is known for its challenging features, including rollers, and banked turns. The race attracted over 40 athletes.

"We are incredibly proud of Finley and Kael's accomplishments" said Amir Khatami, president of BWSC.

"Their dedication to our sport and pursuit of excellence have truly paid off. This victory is not only a personal triumph for Finley and Kael but also a significant milestone for this generation of our club."