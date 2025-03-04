Jacobs and McEwen post victories to remain unbeaten at Montana's Brier

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta-Jacobs skip Brad Jacobs directs his teammates while playing Saskatchewan-Kleiter during the Brier, in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta's Brad Jacobs and Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen posted victories Tuesday to remain unbeaten at the Montana's Brier.

McEwen led the Pool B standings at 5-0 after a 7-5 win over Yukon's Thomas Scoffin in the early draw at Prospera Place.

Jacobs scored a third-end deuce and never trailed in a 6-3 victory over Saskatchewan's Rylan Kleiter that improved his record to 4-0.

Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell scored four points in the ninth end for a 10-6 win over Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith. Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard edged Aaron Bartling of the Northwest Territories 9-8 in the other game.

Canada's Brad Gushue (4-0), the lone undefeated skip in Pool A, was scheduled to play New Brunswick's James Grattan in the afternoon draw.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday night and the final is scheduled for Sunday.