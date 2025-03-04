253085
Jacobs and McEwen post victories to remain unbeaten at Montana's Brier

Jacobs, McEwen unbeaten

Alberta's Brad Jacobs and Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen posted victories Tuesday to remain unbeaten at the Montana's Brier.

McEwen led the Pool B standings at 5-0 after a 7-5 win over Yukon's Thomas Scoffin in the early draw at Prospera Place.

Jacobs scored a third-end deuce and never trailed in a 6-3 victory over Saskatchewan's Rylan Kleiter that improved his record to 4-0.

Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell scored four points in the ninth end for a 10-6 win over Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith. Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard edged Aaron Bartling of the Northwest Territories 9-8 in the other game.

Canada's Brad Gushue (4-0), the lone undefeated skip in Pool A, was scheduled to play New Brunswick's James Grattan in the afternoon draw.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday night and the final is scheduled for Sunday.

253451