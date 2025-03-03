U15 AAA Okanagan Rockets win provincial championship

Photo: Contributed

The U15 AAA Okanagan Rockets capped off a dominant season by capturing a provincial championship Sunday in Langley.

The Rockets defeated the Cariboo Cougars 5 - 1 in the provincial playoff final, putting a bow on a season that saw them win 26 of 30 games in the regular season.

The team have the top two goalies in the BCEHL, Max Davis (a 2011-born player from Vernon) and Luc Deschenes (a 2010 player from Kelowna).

Team captain Charlie Gibbons, a 2010-born player from Kelowna, playing his 2nd year with OKR, tied with alternate captain Brayden Jugnauth, a 2011-born player from Kelowna, for the franchise all-time record for most points (66 each).

Jugnauth broke a franchise all-time goals record with 42 goals in 30 games played, while Gibbons broke a franchise all-time assists record with 44 assists in 58 games played.

The duo broke a few additional franchise records; Jugnauth with all-time points per game (2.20) and all-time goals per season (42); and Gibbons with all-time games played (58) and all-time assists per season (37). Jugnauth and Gibbons were ranked first and second for all-time points per season at 66 and 52, respectively.

The team was coached by head-coach Tyler Parfeniuk, assistant-coach Pat Chore, and trainer Connor Keith.