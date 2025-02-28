Brad Gushue's Team Canada took care of business in opening defence of their Brier title

Photo: Wayne Moore BC lead Brayden Carpenter releases the first rock of the 2025 Montana's Brier

Brad Gushue and his Team Canada rink opened defence of their Montana’s Brier championship with a workmanlike 9-2 win over fellow Newfoundlander Ty Dillelo.

It was the first time Gushue had faced Dillelo and one of just a small handful of times he has faced his home province at a Brier.

Gushue and company jumped on the first time skip early, scoring two in the first and stealing one in the third and two more in the fourth to build a 5-0 lead. A steal of three more in seven made the eighth end anti-climatic.

“I thought our team had really good control over the ice. We placed a lot of draws really well and their team struggled with it,” said Gushue.

“Not a big surprise, their first Brier and different ice conditions than they are used to.”

Gushue described it as a “solid outing" as they got a feel for the ice.

“For us it’s kind of what we expect.

“This is a typical Brier for us early in my career with a lot of curl and bite to the rock.”

Gushue is looking to become the first to ever win four straight Brier titles and a seventh overall.

But, making history isn’t the pressure he and his rink are feeling this year.

“At this point I think for us, the most pressure that we’ll feel this week is trying to make sure we get to the Brier next year in our home city.

The bullseye on his back - something he’s used to/ “I think we’ve had a bullseye on our back for a lot of years.”

Kamloops resident Matt Dunstone and his Number 1 ranked team in Canada also got off to a good start, beating Alberta champion Kevin Koe 6-2 in what you would expect when these teams get together - a hitting clinic.

It was punctuated with a game-ending double kill for three in the ninth in a 6-2 win.

“You want to get those Harnden boys celebrating early and often at the events,” said Dunstone.

“I knew we had the opportunity. I missed a bad one on my first, so that was just an opportunity to pick the guys up and put an end to the game.”

Dunstone, who lives in Kamloops said it’s kind of neat to be able to drive to a Brier for the first, and likely last time in his career.

He’s also looking forward to the support of a lot of family and friends from just up the highway.

“I have family and friends coming down from Kamloops to watch.

“I’ve got my old baseball team coming in to have a good time. I’m excited there’s going to be so many familiar faces.

In other games on opening night in Pool A, Cameron de Jong and Team BC fell 6-5 to Manitoba champion Reid Carruthers.

The B.C. skip in his first Brier stayed with the Brier veteran step for step. After falling behind 4-0, he battled back to tie it at 4-4 in the eighth.

But, a chance to tuck a shot behind a Carruther’s stone with his last rock in the 10th came up light.

It was one of two draws de Jong would like to have back.

He also came up short of the rings with his last rock of the third allowing Carruthers a steal of three.

John Epping’s Northern Ontario champions scored one in an extra end to edge James Gratton of New Brunswick 7-6.

The B Pool takes to the ice Saturday afternoon at 1:30.

The A Pool gets back at it at 6:30 Saturday. The feature game pitting Gushue against the host B.C. squad.