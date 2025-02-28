The first rocks of the Montana's Brier will be thrown tonight at Prospera Place

After more than four years of waiting, the first rock of the Montana’s Brier will finally be thrown tonight at Prospera Place.

Kelowna was scheduled to host the 2021 Brier, however that event was moved to Calgary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18 teams taking part in the Brier got a chance to test out the ice for the first time Friday morning’s practice leading into the first draw.

B.C. skip Cameron de Jong, making his first ever appearance in a Brier, liked what he saw.

“It was really good. First time ever on the ice at a Brier and if felt just like home,” de Jong said, following the hour-long practice.

“Hopefully we continue with our first game tonight, learn the ice and figure it out.”

De Jong is no stranger to arena ice, having played in the Langley Events Centre during the provincial playdowns, however with only four sheets in play here compared with five in Langley there are going to be some subtle differences.

“There will be slightly fewer people on the ice and this facility is bigger so we will have a lot more fans in the crowd but it will be a lot of fun.”

There are a lot of household names at this year’s Brier. Defending champion Brad Gushue is going for a record fourth straight title and seventh overall, Brad Jacobs is making his 17th appearance, Kevin Koe his 13th and Reid Carruthers his 12th.

Then there’s the next wave, the future of the Canadian game which de Jong, at just 31, hopes to be a part of.

“I think we are a really strong team. We're not a household name like all the other guys out here but we just want to come out, give all these guys a good game, see how it goes and hopefully come out on the right side,” said de Jong.

“We are going to enjoy everything, soak it all in but we would like to compete with the big names. Looking forward to that.”

He is also looking forward to a Saturday night showdown with Gushue.

“That was the one that I circled when I first saw it," said de Jong.

“Saturday night, prime time, it’s going to be a really fun game. I’ve never curled against Brad before so it is going to be a really fun experience and I just can’t wait until tomorrow night.”

Before that, de Jong and his B.C. championship team of third Alex Horvath, second Corey Chester and lead Brayden Carpenter will have to contend with Manitoba champion Reid Carruthers.

The opening draw is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.