On Ice: Broomhead foam issues on hold for Montana's Brier, but curlers still fuming

The equipment technology tension that has engulfed the elite curling scene in recent weeks is expected to be put on hold at the Montana's Brier.

All 18 teams in the field have decided they won't use new firmer foams in their broomheads even though the products are approved and within the scope of World Curling rules and regulations.

Many top players are concerned that the new 'black foam' gives sweepers too much control of a delivered stone.

With the national men's championship starting Friday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C., the subject was an unwelcome distraction for athletes ahead of one of the biggest events on the curling calendar.

"We all realized that it would be really a blemish to the Brier if we bring these things out there and you put them in the hands of some of the best sweepers in the world," said Brad Jacobs, who will skip one of two Alberta entries.

The 2014 Olympic champion has been quite vocal on social media in recent days, calling out the Scotland-based World Curling in a series of posts on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"The entire men's field has collaborated to protect the event's integrity as best we can to prevent this equipment from entering the field of play - A win for all of us!," Jacobs posted in announcing the teams' handshake agreement.

He tagged the sport's world governing body, formerly known as the World Curling Federation, in a followup post.

"However, the equipment issue persists, and it is NOT (expletive) acceptable WCF. Athletes at the highest level are deeply concerned - we need to solve this issue ASAP!"

Defending champion Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador, who won Olympic gold in 2006, also didn't mince words when asked about the foam issue on the eve of the Brier.

"I'm disappointed and disgusted with the World Curling Federation for not handling this and leaving it to the players," he said. "I've been hard on them the last couple years and I think it's deserving.

"I think there's a lack of leadership there that they didn't take this on and run with it."

Curlers at the Brier have agreed to use white foam on their broomheads, which is not quite as firm.

While unlikely, it remains possible that a team may switch to black foam at the 10-day competition. Such a change would be legal and not considered cheating.

Like many teams, Gushue's squad has tested the new foam. The St. John's skip found the difference to be striking.

Gushue estimated the black foam could give players 15 feet of extra carry, enough for a stone that would normally be a guard to be swept through the house. If a thrower was playing a hit, he said, the sweepers could make sure the rock didn't hit the target stone.

"I guarantee you it would not be good for the game if those brooms are used because shotmaking becomes too easy," he said. "And then at the end of the game, the ice is going to deteriorate so much that it's going to be a (poop) show.

"So it's not good for the game and it's just unfortunate that we as athletes have to police this at this point."

World Curling issued a statement in mid-January when there was tension at the WFG Masters in Guelph, Ont. The federation said it was monitoring the situation and acknowledged the need for a "full review" of the specification of sweeping equipment.

When asked for comment on the Jacobs call-out, a spokesperson said World Curling continues to hold "productive conversations" with curlers on the brushing situation via its athlete commission.

"We also actively encourage our athletes to reach out to us through the athlete commission to continue to share examples of their sweeping tests. This allows us to gather more information and helps us to better understanding sweeping performance."

Northern Ontario skip John Epping called the Brier solution a "Band-Aid," adding he feels the curlers need to be progressive ahead of next season with Olympic trials and the Milan Games approaching.

"We're an Olympic-level sport and there's a lot on the line," Epping said. "To me, it looks a bit Mickey Mouse right now."