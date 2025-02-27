Defending champion Gushue aiming to win Brier for a record seventh time

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada skip Brad Gushue celebrates after scoring three against Saskatchewan with his final rock in the fourth end during the final at the Brier in Regina on Sunday, March 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

There was a time when a Canadian men's curling championship always seemed just out of Brad Gushue's reach.

Now the veteran skip is simply the man to beat at the Montana's Brier.

His St. John's, N.L.-based team is the three-time defending champion at the 10-day competition that starts Friday night at Kelowna's Prospera Place.

"I had to learn on the national stage," Gushue said Thursday. "I think playing out of Newfoundland has its benefits but also has its downside. The benefit is I had the chance to go to the Brier a lot more than most people.

"But the downside is I had to take my lumps and make mistakes on a national stage."

Unlike previous seasons when the squad entered play with positive momentum, this time it's had over five weeks to think about a rare winless performance.

Gushue, who's ranked fourth in Canada and eighth in the world, was shut out at the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters in Guelph, Ont.

"We don't want to press the panic button because I don't think we were too far off (some wins)," he said. "But certainly there were some things we need to improve on."

Gushue said the team has been working hard to get on track, adding that three training camps over the break between events went "very well."

He'll begin his quest for a record seventh national title against Ty Dilello of Newfoundland and Labrador in the opening draw.

Gushue remains one of the favourites in an 18-team field that boasts nine of the top-10 teams in the Canadian rankings.

The top five, in particular, is tight with Manitoba's Matt Dunstone ahead of Alberta's Brad Jacobs, Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, Gushue and Northern Ontario's John Epping.

Other notable rinks include Alberta's Kevin Koe, Manitoba's Reid Carruthers and rising stars Sam Mooibroek of Ontario, Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell and Rylan Kleiter of Saskatchewan.

"It's got a great mix of youth, first-timers, as well as a lot of experience," Jacobs said of the field.

Gushue appeared at 13 nationals before finally winning the Brier on home ice in 2017 at St. John's with longtime vice Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker.

Gallant left the team almost three years ago and was succeeded by E.J. Harnden, who departed the squad last October.

Harnden was replaced by Brendan Bottcher, who shifted from his usual skip role to the sweep-heavy second position. Results have been mixed since the change.

Bottcher made his team debut at the Pan Continental championship but Canada surprisingly did not make the podium, losing both games to the only other top-50 teams in the field.

Gushue's side bounced back by reaching the final at the Grand Slam's Co-op Canadian Open but is just 8-12 over four events since.

"This is not unexpected to be honest," Gushue said. "When you create a new team, there's going to be some learnings that have to happen. I think we've all analyzed some things that we need to adjust."

Nichols and Walker are also aiming for a seventh career Brier title. Randy Ferbey is the only other six-time men's champion.

Gushue and Ferbey (2001, '02, '03) are the only skips to have guided their teams to three straight Brier crowns.

The 18-team field is split into two pools of nine with round-robin play continuing through Thursday evening. The top three teams in each pool will advance.

Qualifying games will be played ahead of the Page playoffs next weekend. The Brier winner will represent Canada at the March 29-April 6 BKT Tires world men's curling championship in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Kelowna last hosted the Brier in 1968. Alberta's Ron Northcott won the tankard that year at the Memorial Arena.