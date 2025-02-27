MBSS boys basketball team earns spot in provincials for first time in 20 years

Photo: Contributed

Mount Boucherie Secondary School's senior boys basketball team pulled off a couple of major upsets to earn a spot in the B.C. Basketball AAAA Provincial Championships that start this weekend.

The Mount Boucherie Bears managed to squeak out a win over the Kelowna Secondary School Owls, 75-72 on Saturday. The Owls were the fourth ranked team in the province and undefeated in league play but the Bears came out on top.

No West Kelowna school has advanced to provincials since 1985, with Kelowna Secondary typically earning the region's spot in the provincial championships.

The victory was made possible by an outstanding team effort, led by Hayato Miyazaki with 31 points and 5 rebounds, Bennett Messer with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Noah Waters with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Bears coach Kelly Broderick, who graduated from George Pringle in West Kelowna and has coached the Bears for the past 20 years, gives all the credit to his players.

"100 per cent, they make coaches better. It's a lot easier."

Broderick says the victory is a major milestone for MBSS.

"It's massive. I've been joking all week that I guess hard work and dedication, resiliency pays off eventually, I just didn't think it was going to take 20 years."

"I just love the game, but it's more for me about the relationships we build and how they come back full circle," Broderick continued.

"Guys, when they first get their girlfriends, they come introduce coach to their girlfriend, and now they're, having babies, or they have significant moments or weddings in their life, and I get that call to come and be a part of it. That's what really means the most to me."

Now he has the chance to build more memories with his players at provincials and some of them will likely play their way onto university rosters.

"I've already had a few calls from university coaches that want to talk while we're down there. So it's exciting for them," Broderick says.

The provincial championship draw show, where teams get seeded for the 16-team tournament, goes Sunday, March 2. For more information or to watch live click here.