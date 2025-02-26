Okanagan rink qualifies for Canadian Masters Women’s Curling Championships

Photo: Contributed Left to Right: Dawn Everest, Marilou Richter, Danielle Shaughnessy, Cory Atchison.

A trio of curlers from across the Okanagan will represent B.C. on the national stage.

Team Shaughnessy captured the B.C. Masters provincial title last weekend at the Golden Ears Winter Club in Maple Ridge. They got past Team Klebe 7-5 in Sunday’s final.

The team is made up of three players from the Okanagan and one from the Fraser Valley. Skip Danielle Shaughnessy is from West Kelowna, Dawn Everest is from Kelowna, Marilou Richter is from Penticton and Cory Atchison is from Cloverdale.

They will be competing at the Canadian Masters Women’s Curling Championships, March 30-April 6 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Shaughnessy will be playing in her fourth national event in less than two years. She won silver at the 2023 Canadian Seniors in Vernon, played at the 2024 Seniors in Moncton and won gold with team Shantz at the Canadian Masters in Sauguenay, Quebec.