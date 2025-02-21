251134
Sports  

Team B.C. sent packing with 10-5 playoff loss to Nova Scotia at Scotties

Team B.C.’s run at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts has come to an end.

Corryn Brown’s Kamloops Curling Club rink — which also features Samantha Fisher, Sarah Koltun and Erin Pincott — was doubled up 10-5 by Nova Scotia’s Christina Black on Friday night, ending their run at the tournament in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Nova Scotia came out aggressive and led 3-0 by the time B.C. got on the board in the third end. Brown was within striking distance in the seventh, but she missed a shot with her final rock to allow Black to steal and grow her lead.

B.C. scored two in the eighth but Nova Scotia got one back in the ninth. Black stole two in 10 to seal it.

Brown threw 59 per cent in the final. B.C. averaged 81 per cent, led by second Koltun’s 93 per cent.

Kolton and Fisher were named Friday to the tournament’s first all-star team, alongside skip Rachel Homan and third Tracy Fleury, both from top-ranked Team Canada.

On Saturday, Black will take on Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s semifinal.

Homan’s Team Canada will then put its perfect record on the line against Manitoba’s red-hot Kerri Einarson rink, winners of five straight. The winner of that game will go straight through to Sunday’s championship final, while the loser will face the winner of Black-Skrlik in the semifinal.

