Team B.C. preparing for must-win matchup in Scotties playoffs

Photo: Curling Canada

Corryn Brown’s Kamloops Curling Club rink will have a chance to advance on Friday afternoon in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts playoff in Thunder Bay — but if they lose, they are heading home.

The B.C. champions will be in tough, facing either Rachel Homan’s top-ranked Team Canada, the only undefeated team through round-robin play, or Nova Scotia’s Christina Black, the runner up in Pool B.

This is Brown’s first time qualifying for the playoffs under the current tournament format. It's her fourth Scotties appearance.

"This is the most relaxed we've ever played," she said.

"I don't think any of us have really felt kind of the nerves. We've had some really good kind of guidance from [coach] Jim [Cotter] and our sports psychologist Tracey Bilsky, to kind of guide us through that."

The team's lineup includes Erin Pincott, Sarah Koltun and Samantha Fisher.

Fisher topped all leads at 93 per cent shooting accuracy in pool play.

"The lead can either make it really hard or really easy, and Sam's done a fabulous job all week to kind of lead the way for us and really kind of put us in a really good position in all games," said Brown.

The do-or-die game for Brown’s rink will get underway at 4 p.m. B.C. time. Follow along on TSN or on Curling Canada's website.

— with files from The Canadian Press