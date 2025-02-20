Corryn Brown has qualified for the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Photo: Curling Canada B.C. second Sarah Koltun

Corryn Brown will get a chance to play for a national championship for the first time in four trips to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The B.C. champions out of the Kamloops Curling Club capped off their best week of round robin play with a convincing 9-2 victory over Prince Edward Island Thursday in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Brown, third Eric Pincott, second Sarah Koltun and lead Samantha Fisher concluded round robin play with a 6-2 record, good for third in Pool A.

She failed to qualify for the playoffs in her previous three trips to the Scotties, finishing 5-6 in 2020 and 4-4 in both 2021 and 2024.

As they have all week, Brown and her team stole their way to victory on Thursday, stealing six of their nine points in the matchup with P.E.I.

Brown started quickly with two in the first before stealing singles in two and three. P.E.I. bounced back with singles in four and five, but a single in six and steals of two in the seventh and eighth brought the game to a close.

The team stole 33 points in their eight games over the course of the week.

Reigning champion Rachel Homan finished at the top of Pool A with a perfect 9-0 record. Alberta champion Kayla Skrlik finished in a tie with Brown with identical 6-2 records but were awarded second by virtue of their 9-8 win over Brown in the second game of round robin back on Saturday afternoon.

The top three teams in each of the two pools advance to the playoff round.

The first and second place teams will face each other with the losers of those games facing the third place teams in a sudden death win and advance to the quarter-finals.

Playoff seedings will be determined after the final draw of round robin featuring teams from Pool B Thursday evening.