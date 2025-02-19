Brown’s Team BC improves to 5-2, moves closer to playoffs at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Photo: Curling Canada

Team BC has moved closer to the playoff round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Corryn Brown foursome from Kamloops posted a decisive 9-4 victory over New Brunswick Wednesday evening at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. The win pushes Brown to a record of 5-2.

BC got off to a strong start, scoring two in the 2nd end and one each in the 3rd and 4th ends before New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams got on the board with a pair in the 5th. However, Brown put the game away in the 8th end, scoring an impressive four points.

BC is holding onto one of the three top spots in Pool A. Defending champion Rachel Homan, who Brown lost to Wednesday morning, is on top of the pool. Team Canada has gone undefeated so far.

Brown has just one more round robin game Thursday against PEI. If she pulls off another win, BC is likely to advance to the playoff round, which begins Friday.