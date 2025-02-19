Team B.C. falls to unbeaten Homan at Scotties

Photo: Curling Canada

Corryn Brown knew she would be in tough against reigning Canadian champion Rachel Homan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Brown and her B.C.-championship Kamloops Curling Club rink entered Wednesday morning’s 13th draw with a chance to unseat Homan and take over top spot in Pool A.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

Homan jumped out to a 4-1 lead after four, scored two more in six and ran Brown out of rocks in 10, cruising to a 7-5 victory.

Brown and her rink of third Erin Pincott, second Sarah Koltun and lead Samantha Fisher struggled with draw weight at times during the game giving Homan a chance to set up multiple point ends or escape trouble.

Trailing 6-3 after six, Brown was able to get one in seven then stole one with a game-saving last rock draw in eight to give herself a chance.

But down two coming home, Brown was unable to hit and roll to the button facing five with her last rock. Once that rock was removed, the teams shook hands.

Brown now sits in a three-way tie with a pair of Alberta rinks skipped by Kayla Skrlik and Selena Sturmay at 4-2.

B.C. will take on New Brunswick on Wednesday afternoon before closing out round-robin play against P.E.I. on Thursday morning.

Wins in both of those games would assure Brown a spot in the six-team playoff round.