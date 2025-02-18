Pair of rugby players with Kelowna connections set to compete at Vancouver Sevens

Photo: Vancouver Sevens

A pair of Kelowna athletes will take the field as part of Canada's men's team in the invitational men's sevens tournament in Vancouver later this week.

Former UBCO Heat and Kelowna Crows Rugby Club players Kyle Tremblay and Rhys James are representing Canada in the Vancouver Sevens.

Rhys James is originally from Wales before he moved to Canada where he studied and played rugby for UBCO as well as playing for the Crows. The 24-year-old made his debut for Canada last year against Romania.

Kyle Tremblay is originally from White Rock, B.C. and he attended UBCO at the same time as James. Tremblay scored a try in his international Sevens debut last year in Trinidad and Tobago.

They both played for the Crows during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

Both Tremblay and James are now with Rugby Canada's development team in the lower mainland, the Pacific Pride.

Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team will play Japan and Trinidad and Tobago in a double round robin at BC Place, Feb. 21 and 22 ahead of participating in the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger, the next step in the journey towards qualifying for the 2026 HSBC SVNS series.

Anyone with passes to the HSBC SVNS Vancouver will also have access to this men’s invitational tournament, full ticket details are available by clicking here.