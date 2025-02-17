Corryn Brown's B.C. team alone in 2nd after a Monday sweep

Photo: Curling Canada

Sweeping is a vital part of the game of curling.

Sweeping a pair of Monday games when you are looking at climbing the ladder at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is crucial.

That’s exactly what Corryn Brown and her B.C. championship rink out of Kamloops did Monday in Thunder Bay.

The foursome followed by a 9-3 win over New Brunswick in the morning with a 10-3 thumping of Nunavut in the evening draw.

The team of Brown, third Erin Pincott, second Sarah Koltun and lead Samantha Fisher are alone in second in Pool A with a record of 4-1, behind only defending champion Rachel Homan who remains perfect at 4-0.

Kayla Skrlik of Alberta and Saskatchewan champion Nancy Martin are both 3-2.

The story again for Brown and company Monday was that of thievery.

They stole six in the win over New Brunswick and seven more against Nunavut.

In the evening draw against Julia Weagle and the team from Nunavut, Brown led 3-2 after giving up a pair in the third before breaking the game open.

She scored a single in the fourth, stole two in the fifth and three more in the sixth when Weagle’s last rock take out sailed wide and took out her own stone at the back of the house.

The teams traded singles in seven and eight before shaking hands.

Through five games, Brown has stolen 24 points, far and away the most of any of the 18 teams competing in Thunder Bay.

After arriving at the Scotties early Friday morning, just hours before her first game due to travel issues, Brown and her rink get a well deserved day off Tuesday to rest and recharge before facing Homan and New Brunswick Wednesday.

They close out round robin play Thursday against PEI.

The top three teams in each pool advance to the playoff round starting Friday.