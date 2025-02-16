B.C.'s Brown gets past Saskatchewan in extra end at Scotties

Photo: Contributed Skip Corryn Brown and her rink from Kamloops scored a single in the 11th end to edge past Saskatchewan 7-6 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday.

B.C.’s Corryn Brown rink from Kamloops needed an extra end to secure their second victory at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Brown edged Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin rink 7-6 Sunday afternoon in Thunder Bay, to improve her record to 2-1 and stay in contention in Pool A.

The Kamloops rink of skip Brown, third Erin Pincott, second Sarah Koltun and lead Samantha Fisher got out to a good start but Saskatchewan clawed their way back into the contest.

B.C. was up 5-2 after six ends. Martin then took one in the 7th, and two in the 8th to make it 5-5. The Kamloops rink scored a single in the 9th, but Saskatchewan got a single in 10 to even it up again and send it to a deciding end.

Brown held on for the victory, scoring a single point in the 11th end.

She is deadlocked with Martin and Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik at 2-1 in Pool A, behind defending champion Rachel Homan, who has won three straight.

Homan posted a 9-7 win over Skrlik.

The 18-team field is divided into two pools with the top three in each advancing to the championship round. The four Page playoff teams will emerge from that group of six.