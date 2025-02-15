254826
Sports  

Kamloops' Brown rink falls to .500 with loss to Alberta at Scotties

BC falls to .500 at Scotties

Corryn Brown’s Kamloops Curling Club rink gave up a steal of three in the eighth end on Saturday in Thunder Bay, Ont., en route to a 9-8 loss to Alberta champion Kayla Skrlik.

The B.C. champions are now 1-1 through two days of play at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

B.C. led early, but Skrlik scored six in the final four ends to earn the comeback win.

Brown curled 65 per cent on ice that required a mop early on. The team was a combined 81 per cent.

The loss drops the Brown rink to 1-1. They are back in action on Sunday, taking on Saskatchewan’s Nancy Martin at 11 a.m. B.C. time.

Round robin play will wrap up on Thursday.

