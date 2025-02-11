255339
Former Rockets head coach lands coaching job in Ontario Hockey League

It didn't take Kris Mallette long to find a new job.

The former head coach of the Kelowna Rockets was introduced Tuesday morning as the new bench boss of the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters.

Mallette was relieved of his duties with the Rockets on Jan. 10 after nearly five years as the team's head coach.

During that time, he led the team to a 121-107-19 record.

During that time he also coached several teams with Hockey Canada, most recently as head coach of Canada's entry in the Gretzky-Hlinka Cup and the CHL team in the inaugural CHL-USA prospects challenge game.

Mallette replaces Stan Butler behind the Erie bench.

Butler was fired last month following what was termed an internal review of team policy.

He was suspended 11 days before being fired.

Mallette takes over an Erie team that sits fifth in the OHL's Western Conference with a record of 25-20-3-1.

He makes his OHL coaching debut Wednesday night when the Otters host the Niagara Ice Dogs.

