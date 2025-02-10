Field finalized for 2025 Montana’s Brier in Kelowna

Photo: Castanet Brad Gushue at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships in Kelowna. He will represent Team Canada at the 2025 Montanta's Brier in Kelowna from Feb. 28 to Mar. 9.

The final two teams have been determined and the field is set for the 2025 Montana’s Brier in Kelowna.



Curling Canada announced the 18-team field and the final schedule for the national men’s curling championship, which begins Feb. 28 at Prospera Place. The last two entries are Calgary’s Team Kevin Koe and Team Reid Carruthers of Winnipeg. They qualified by winning their provincial championships over the weekend.

Brad Gushe’s Team Canada, which local curling fans got to see when the Kelowna Curling Club hosted the Pan Continental Curling Championships in 2023, will be looking to win his fourth title in a row.

Gushue and Koe are in Pool A, which also includes B.C.’s Cameron de Jong rink from Victoria.

Here’s the full list of teams and pools:

Pool A

1. Team Canada, Brad Gushue (Mark Nichols, Brendan Bottcher, Geoff Walker, Adam Casey, Jeff Hoffart; St. John’s, N.L.)

4. Manitoba-Dunstone, Matt Dunstone (Colton Lott, E.J. Harnden, Ryan Harnden, Adam Kingsbury, Caleb Flaxey; Winnipeg)

5. Northern Ontario, John Epping (Jacob Horgan, Tanner Horgan, Ian McMillan, Mike Harris; Sudbury)

8. Alberta-Koe, Kevin Koe (Aaron Sluchinski, Tyler Tardi, Karrick Martin, Mike Libbus, John Dunn; Calgary)

9. Manitoba-Carruthers, Reid Carruthers (B.J. Neufeld, Catlin Schneider, Connor Njegovan, Kyle Doering, Rob Meakin; Winnipeg)

12. British Columbia, Cameron de Jong (Alex Horvath, Corey Chester, Brayden Carpenter, Paul Cseke, Bryan Miki; Victoria)

13. New Brunswick, James Grattan (Joel Krats, Paul Dobson, Andy McCann, Drew Grattan, Dean Grattan; Oromocto)

16. Newfoundland/Labrador, Ty Dilello (Ryan McNeil Lamswood, Daniel Bruce, Aaron Feltham, Nathan King, Mike Mahon; St. John’s)

17. Nunavut, Shane Latimer (Sheldon Wettig, Justin McDonell, Peter Van Strien, Katie Brooks; Iqaluit)

Pool B

2. Alberta-Jacobs, Brad Jacobs (Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert, Mike Caione, Paul Webster; Calgary)

3. Saskatchewan-McEwen, Mike McEwen (Kevin Marsh [throws second stones], Colton Flasch [throws third stones], Daniel Marsh, Brent Laing, Pat Simmons; Saskatoon)

6. Saskatchewan-Kleiter, Rylan Kleiter (Matthew Hall [throws second stones], Joshua Mattern, Trevor Johnson, John Mattern, Dean Kleiter; Saskatoon)

7. Ontario, Sam Mooibroek (Ryan Wiebe, Scott Mitchell, Nathan Steele, Gavin Lydiate, Jake Higgs; Whitby)

10. Quebec, Félix Asselin (Jean-Michel Ménard, Martin Crête, Jean-François Trépanier, Pierre Charette; Glenmore/Valleyfield/Etchemin/Des Collines/Belvedere)

11. Nova Scotia, Owen Purcell (Luke Saunders, Scott Saccary, Ryan Abraham, Calan MacIsaac, Colleen Jones; Halifax)

14. Prince Edward Island, Tyler Smith (Adam Cocks, Christopher Gallant, Edward White, Paul Flemming; Crapaud)

15. Yukon, Thomas Scoffin (Kerr Drummond, Trygg Jensen, Joe Wallingham; Whitehorse)

18. Northwest Territories, Aaron Bartling (D’Arcy Delorey, Norman Bassett, Eric Preston, Adam Naugler; Hay River)

The Montana’s Brier runs from Feb. 28 to March 9. The first round of the playoffs begin at 12:30 p.m. (all times Pacific) on March 7, with the winners going directly to the Page playoff 1-2 game, while the losers meet the third-place finishers in the pools on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. The winners of those games will advance to the Page playoff 3-4 game.

The standard Page playoffs begin on Saturday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m. The semifinal is scheduled for Sunday, March 9, at 11 a.m. and the gold-medal game at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

If you want to take in the action, some tickets are still available here.

The Brier winner will represent Canada at the 2025 BKT Tires World Men’s Curling Championship March 29-April 6 in Moose Jaw, Sask.