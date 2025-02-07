KSS Owls upset Oak Bay to advance to final of their own tournament

Photo: Wayne Moore

The KSS gymnasium was rocking Friday night.

The partisan crowd and the baseline-hugging “Crazy Owls” were treated to one for the ages as the KSS Owls upset Number 3 ranked Oak Bay 82-70 in their semi-final at the Western Canada Basketball Tournament presented by Restoration By Trades.

The game was tight through three quarters. The Owls led by five after one quarter and 43-40 at the half.

Oak Bay forged into a one point lead after three, but the Owls clutch shooting beyond the arc came through in the fourth.

They outscored Oak Bay 24-11 in the decisive final period.

Grade 11 Wells Grundy came up big, hitting on five of eight from three-point range to finish with 22 points. Tarun Saroya poured in a team-high 24 and grabbed 12 boards for his second double-double of the tournament.

Dominic Sodaro hit for 20.

The Owls, who hit on less than 30 per cent of their three point shots in Thursday’s win were lights out Friday, making good on 13 of 27 beyond the arc and 30 of 57 overall.

Oak Bay conversely were just 6 of 27 from three-point range while hitting on just 38 per cent.

The win avenged a 27 point loss to Oak Bay at a tournament in December.

The Owls will now face the cream-of-the-crop in B.C. boys basketball in Saturday’s final.

They will hook up with the Number 1 ranked Spectrum Thunder who defeated the All Saints Legends from Calgary 80-60 in the other semi.

Tyler Felt led the way for Spectrum with 26.

Saturday’s final tips off at 7 p.m.