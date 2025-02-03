An Invictus Games 2025 primer

Photo: Photo by Jeremy Allen. Skeleton, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, skiing and biathlon athletes competing in the Invictus Games will soon descend on Whistler for events running from Feb. 9 to 13.

With the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 just around the corner on Feb. 8 to 13, all eyes will soon be on approximately 550 athletes competing at Whistler Olympic Park, the Whistler Sliding Centre and on Whistler Mountain.

The events are free to attend on location, but alpine events require a Whistler Blackcomb sightseeing, lift ticket or season pass. Viewers can also watch screenings at the Maury Young Arts Centre and the Village Square stage. The Invictus YouTube channel will also stream the events while TSN will carry daily highlights.

Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton said the coming days will include pre-games content shared on social media.

“I hope Whistlerites are as fired up as I am for welcoming the world to Whistler. Content will include new accessibility videos on social media to help guests navigate Whistler with greater ease,” he said.

Festivities kick off Feb. 8 in Whistler Invictus Village, which includes four fan zones: Whistler Olympic Plaza, the Maury Young Arts Centre, Village Square and Mountain Square.

Whistler Blackcomb said it will will share a "Know Before You Go" guide on social media channels the week of Feb. 3.

Chelsey Walker, director of Whistler operations for the Invictus Games, said volunteers are busy setting up tents and picking up uniforms.

“We are so thrilled to be using world-class amenities that were used for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic games," she said. "We’re going to have a magical experience, with some competitors experiencing winter sports for the very first time, and others who are highly experienced."

Here’s everything you need to know about event locations and times.

Competition details

Feb. 10

The first sporting event runs from 12 to 7 p.m., with the skeleton competition at Whistler Sliding Centre.

Feb. 11

Athletes compete in cross-country skiing at Whistler Olympic Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., as well as alpine skiing and snowboarding novice competition at Upper Fantastic on Whistler Mountain from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Skeleton races at Whistler Sliding Centre run from 12 to 7 p.m. and the biathlon at Whistler Olympic Park runs from 12:15 to 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 12

Intermediate to advanced alpine skiing and snowboarding at Lower Olympic on Whistler Mountain runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music and activities

Feb. 9

From 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activations include storytelling by Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre Ambassadors at 2 and 5 p.m. at the Maury Young Arts Centre. The Whistler Invictus Concert Series in Village Square starts with a DJ Ira Dance Party at 2:30 p.m, Big Love at 3 p.m. and Taylor James at 3:35 p.m. The Hairfarmers take the stage and close out Day 1's music at 4:15 p.m.

Feb. 10

The Maury Young Arts Centre has crafts led by Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre Ambassadors at 2 p.m. Music at the Village Square begins at 2:30, with DJ Foxy Moron, followed by The Spiritual Warriors at 3 p.m., and an official welcome starts at 3:45 p.m. Jim Cuddy and Barney Bentall take the stage at 4:15 p.m.

Feb. 11

The Maury Young Arts Centre has crafts at 2 p.m. Music starts in Village Square at 2:30 p.m. with DJ Witness, the Boom Booms at 3 p.m. and Five Alarm Funk at 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 12

The Maury Young Arts Centre has crafts at 2 p.m. Music starts in the Village Square with DJ PRAiZ at 2:30 p.m., followed by Lazy Syrup Orchestra at 3 p.m. and Hey Ocean! at 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 13

The Maury Young Arts Centre hosts Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre Ambassador storytelling at 2 and 5 p.m., and the final day of music features DJ Vinyl Ritchie at 2:30 p.m. and Skratch Bastid at 3:30 p.m.

Travel details

Roads will remain open during the Invictus Games, and transit options are encouraged.

Parking is free in Day Lots 6, 7 and 8, with paid parking in Day Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. Parking is also available for events at Whistler Olympic Park.

For more details on the festivities, visit the Resort Municipality of Whistler’s website or Invictus Games 2025.