The Okanagan has a new U15B female softball team

Rob Gibson

Young female baseball players in the Okanagan now have a new team to play for.

The South Okanagan Sun Softball Academy is in its first year as head coach Lindsay Gabelhouse tells Castanet she felt there was too much baseball talent in the Okanagan not to put together a competitive team.

"I'm so impressed by the girls already, a couple of them I coached last year at the C level, and they didn't even think of playing B ball. And after the season was done last year, they wanted to play more. And I thought, okay, there's there's enough interest here for sure," Gabelhouse says.

The team, which has players from across the Okanagan, will compete in the new U15B female softball league. The team will travel around British Columbia, Alberta and the United States.

The team is coached by Gabelhouse and her all-female coaching staff.

The team is fundraising to try and offset the cost of operating, which Gabelhouse says could be as high as $70,000 per year.

"A startup team like this, all in we are looking at about $70,000 and that's on the low end. I think we came in at $60,000 for our budget."

Gabelhouse says she is focusing on providing her players with a positive and competitive environment that will help them prepare for university baseball and life in general.

"I love it. I think me as a coach, my goal is just to help them become confident in who they are. You know, not cry on the field, because often that happens. I want to keep girls in sports, help them build confidence."

The coach grew up in the Okanagan and helped get the UBCO Heat girls baseball team get up and running in 2019 and 2020. Gabelhouse wants the rep team to be a college prep program

"So the goal is to teach girls about academics, nutrition, health, recovery, the things they often don't teach teenagers about how to take care of themselves."

If you want to learn more about the program you can email [email protected] for more information.

The fundraiser will run Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Kelowna Curling Club, featuring Rob Balsdon, Joey Commisso, and Matt Baker. A portion of every ticket sold will be used to help cover essential costs like equipment, uniforms, tournament fees, and facility rentals.