The Canada Super 60 League, a new cricket competition, set to launch in July

The Canada Super 60 League will feature the short-form 10-over version of the game. Matches last about 90 minutes with each team batting for 10 overs (60 balls), making for all-action contests with batsmen swinging for the boundary in search of runs.

In contrast, the Global T20 Canada tournament, which started in Brampton, Ont., in 2018, features the 20-over version of the game.

The new competition is being organized by British-based Star 333 Sports Inc., in conjunction with Cricket Canada, with former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh serving as the face of the competition.

Like Global T20 Canada, the 10 teams in the Canada Super 60 League will be made up of Canadian talent, international stars and a quota of players from associate nations.

“I am delighted to lend my leadership and vision to the Canada Super 60 League," Singh said in a statement. "This tournament has the potential to be a stepping-stone for the future of cricket in this region.

"Combining local talent and international stars is a recipe for something truly special. I am excited to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see the impact this league will have on cricket in North America.”

Organizers say the Super 60 League will be the first league in North America to feature both men's and women's competitions from the start.

To start, two of the 10 teams will be women's squads. They will play each other, with the plan to add more as the event grows.

The competition will run for 20 straight days in the Toronto area, with venues in Brampton under consideration. Broadcast details are also being worked on.

Cricket Canada president Amjad Bajwa calls the new league "a significant milestone in developing the sport in our country."

"We believe this league will be pivotal in nurturing both men’s and women’s talent in Canada," he added.