Kelowna off-road racing team returning to California race

Racing team rides again

Kelowna off-road enthusiast Jeff Hautamaki and his racing team are heading back to California for another run at the King of Hammers EveryMan Challenge.

The King of Hammers is an off-road race, described as the toughest one-day off-road race in the world. It combines desert racing and rock crawling through Means Dry Lake at Johnson Valley, California.

Hautamaki is the service manager at Harmony Honda in Kelowna. His team finished 33rd out of 160 in last year's race.

"This year at King of the Hammers we have assembled a crew of four local (team members) to support and we are bringing in my same co-driver from last year from the Calgary area," Hautamaki said.

"We are meeting up with two other Canadian teams racing in various classes and we will support each other through the week of events."

The team will have to qualify in the first race scheduled for Feb. 4, followed up by the actual race on the Feb. 7.

To follow along as Hautamaki and his team compete, click here.

