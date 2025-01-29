KSS hosting 50th edition of the Western Canada Basketball Tournament Feb 6 to 8

Photo: Castanet/file

The Western Canada Basketball Tournament presented by Restoration by Trades reaches a significant milestone this year.

The tournament, scheduled for KSS Feb. 6 to 8 is 50 years old this year.

Over 50 years, some of the best boys basketball teams from across the four western provinces and some of the most talented players have descended upon the KSS gymnasium in early February.

And, with the number one and three ranked teams in both B.C. and Manitoba scheduled to compete, 2025 should be no different.

This year’s lineup includes four teams ranked in B.C., Spectrum (#1), Oak Bay (#3), KSS Owls (#5) and Semiahmoo (#8) along with St. Paul’s (Manitoba #1), Vincent Massey (Manitoba #3), All Saints Legends (Alberta #9) and Ross Sheppard (Alberta Honourable Mention).

The highlight of day one may be a clash of the two number one ranked teams, St. Paul’s and Spectrum are scheduled for 3:30 Thursday, Feb. 6.

All Saints and Semiahmoo open the tournament at 1:45, Vincent Massey takes on Oak Bay at 5:15 while the Owls close out the opening day against Ross Sheppard at 7:30.

Day 1 also features the three-point shooting competition just prior to the final game with the annual slam dunk competition scheduled for Friday evening.

Semi-finals are set for Friday night with the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.