Kelowna skaters among best in country at 2025 Canadian National Championships

Photo: Danielle Earl Photography/Skate Canada Konstantina Lock skating at the 2025 Canadian National Championships in Laval, Quebec.

The Kelowna Skating Club was well represented at the 2025 Canadian National Championships in Laval, Quebec this year.

Three members of the Kelowna Skating Club earned the right to represent their club and B.C. at the highest level of Canadian figure skating at Laval’s Bell Centre on Jan. 20.

Konstantina Lock, 17, placed sixth among Canada's top 19 junior skaters. She also set a personal best in the free program, which featured five triple jumps and positive grades of execution for eight of her eleven elements. The performance helped her to fifth place in the final standings.

Calissa Adlem, also from Kelowna, placed seventh in the short program and recorded a personal best score in the free program. Her free skate featured six triple jumps and positive grades of execution on seven of her eleven elements and was good enough for sixth place overall.

The third Kelowna Skating Club member, Gabrielle Jugnauth struggled with her short program, finishing in thirteenth place. But she bounced back in the free program climbing from thirteenth spot to finish ninth.

“We are really proud of how these girls fought hard and really proved they are competitive with the best in Canada,” said KSC director Jason Mongrain.

“The champion, Lia Cho of Alberta, is a generational talent, by far the best I’ve ever seen at the Canadian Junior level. But there were possible scenarios where any of our 3 girls could have stepped on the podium. We are really motivated to get back to work and see how far these kids can go.”