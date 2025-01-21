On thin ice: Canadian speedskaters fear loss of ice at Calgary's Olympic Oval

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian national long track speedskating team members train on the ice at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, Alta., Friday, June 11, 2021.

The fastest ice in the world is on borrowed time.

Calgary's Olympic Oval is a legacy of the 1988 Winter Games in the city and the oldest of three covered speedskating ovals in Canada.

The building that turns 38 years old this year has been a centre of international, university and community sport well past its expected life cycle.

Speedskaters who trained there have produced 36 Olympic medals with Catriona Le May Doan, Cindy Klassen, Clara Hughes and Denny Morrison among the alumni.

The Olympic Oval's ability to make ice is nearing end of life, because there are more and more brine leaks among the 400 pipe connections under its expansive floor.

"Everything that can be maintained, we've done," said Oval director Mark Messer, who has worked at the facility since its inception.

"The only way to actually fix this is to replace the floor. That's most urgent. If we can't make ice, we're not an ice building.

"We've got more leaks now, so it's a matter of time before we have a catastrophic failure and can't do ice."

The Oval will again draw the world's fastest skaters Friday to Sunday for one of many World Cups it's hosted over the years, in addition to over a dozen world championships.

A pair of Olympic medallists on Canada's long-track team are worried about an ice fail before next year's Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

"We're not even sure if the ice system is going to hold up until we leave for the next Games," said Ivanie Blondin. "It's hanging on by a thread right now. It's uneasy feeling for all the athletes for sure."

Said teammate Isabelle Weidemann: "It crushes my heart a little bit that Mark Messer and his team of guys that are part of that maintenance crew are working so hard to limp it forward.

"It definitely sits on the team that we might not make it to 2026. The fact we might not make it to even that point is really crushing."

Almost a dozen players on Canada's Olympic women's hockey teams, including Hayley Wickenheiser, played club hockey at the Oval.

Over 300 speedskating world records were set in Calgary by Canadian and international skaters, although Salt Lake City's younger oval has recently gained the upper hand in the long-standing contest between the two venues for the title of fastest ice in the world.

The Oval, completed in 1987, was built on the University of Calgary campus for $40 million.

It pays for its operations from an endowment-fund investment created in 1988, about $1 million annually from the university and the revenue it generates through programming such as learn-to-skate sessions and summer events like car shows and basketball tournaments.

There isn't enough money for major capital improvements, however, and a large bill is due.

Provincial and federal government money is now sought for a $60-million renovation that includes floor replacement, ice plant upgrades, a new running track and improved accessibility for disabled people among other items.

"For us to be finishing our 37th year is remarkable," Messer said. "We were built as a 25-year building. My main priority now is to keep the building running for another 35.

"We're lobbying hard with our federal and provincial governments because there's nobody corporately that wants to step up and do this."

Alberta's Sports Minister Joseph Schow has been lobbying the federal government to co-fund the renovation.

“The Oval has been an important piece of sports infrastructure for nearly four decades and is a legacy of the ’88 Olympic Games. Minister Schow has been asking the federal government to recognize the importance of the Oval and co-invest in its repairs since he first entered the Tourism and Sport portfolio in June 2023, and we’ve yet to see any progress," said a statement from Schow's office.

"Alberta’s government will continue to pressure this stagnant federal government to partner with the province to maintain the legacy of the ’88 Olympics."

The location of Calgary's Oval on the university campus helps sustain it financially, but makes applying for government funding more complex.

A statement from the office of new federal sports minister Terry Duguid said due to the Oval's unique ownership structure, it isn't eligible for some infrastructure grants.

"The Olympic Oval is a vital part of Canada’s sport legacy, and we understand its importance to athletes and the Calgary community," the statement said. "We remain committed to finding solutions to make sure the Oval continues to serve Canadians for years to come."

Quebec City's Centre de Glaces Intact Insurance that opened in 2021 at a cost of $68.7 million has hosted international speedskating competitions. The $44-million Pomeroy Sport Centre in Fort St. John, B.C. opened in 2010.

The $178-million Richmond Oval constructed for the 2010 Olympic Games in B.C., didn't keep long-track ice, but was reconfigured for multi-purpose use.

Selling naming rights to Calgary's Oval could help with operational costs, but wouldn't provide enough money for the overhaul it needs now, said Messer, who was also reluctant to part with the Oval's "Olympic" designation in its name.

"We have an international reputation," he said. "If we take the building title and sell a title sponsor for the building, we can never be called the Olympic Oval again. We're not going to get $60 million for naming rights."

Both Blondin and Weidemann moved from Ottawa to Calgary years ago to train at the Oval.

They're aware a place that's felt like a second home to them, and has contributed to Canada's Winter Olympic success, is at a crossroads.

"To lose the ice in here would be devastating for everyone," Blondin said.