Sports  

Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps headline Canadian figure skating team for Four Continents

Skating for Four Continents

The Canadian Press - | Story: 528612

World pairs champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps will try to repeat as gold medallists at next month’s Four Continents figure skating championship.

Skate Canada announced three ice dance teams, three pairs, three men and three women Monday for the competition to be held from Feb. 19 to 23 in Seoul.

Veteran ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier also look to repeat as champions after capturing their fourth Canadian title on Sunday in Laval, Que. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha join Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer on the ice dance team.

Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud, and Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Éthier round out the pairs teams.

Three-time Canadian champion Madeline Schizas, Sara-Maude Dupuis and Katherine Medland Spence make up the women’s skaters, while national champion Roman Sadovsky, Wesley Chiu and Aleksa Rakic represent the men.

The Four Continents is an annual event involving skaters from non-European countries. It’s also a precursor to the world championships, helping Skate Canada determine who it will send to this year’s edition from March 24 to 30 in Boston. Three ice dance teams, three pairs, one man and one woman will go to Boston.

 

