A handful of Okanagan curlers vying for a spot in the 2025 Montana's Brier

A number of curlers from around the Okanagan are hoping to have home ice advantage for the 2025 Montana’s Brier scheduled for Prospera Place next month.

In all, nine curlers from the region will vie for a spot at the BC Men’s Curling championships which begin Monday in Langley.

Jeff Richard and Connor Deane from Kelowna will both skip rinks in the 12 team men’s competition while Andrew Nerpin will throw second stones for Kamloops skip Jared Kolomaya.

Rob Nobert of Vernon will skip a team including fellow Vernonite Cameron Weir.

Glenn Verance will skip a team out of the Penticton Curling Club.

The men will compete in a full triple knockout with the four teams left standing moving onto the playoffs.

The winner will be crowned Sunday afternoon.

The BC Women’s Curling championship is running at the same time. Eight rinks including defending champion and three time winner Corryn Brown of Kamloops.

The women will play a full round robin with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs on Saturday. The champion will represent the province at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay.