Kelowna Chiefs team up with Special Olympics for game versus Princeton

Special night for Chiefs

The Kelowna Chiefs are partnering with Special Olympics Kelowna on a game later this month.

The Special Olympics night will be at the Jan. 24 game between the Chiefs and the Princeton Posse.

"We're going to have a booth there to talk about why people should sign up their family members for Special Olympics, and it's just going to be a super fun night," event organizer Jamie Carpenter tells Castanet.

"We're hoping that the community can come out and support learning about Special Olympics and cheer on the Kelowna Chiefs at the same time."

