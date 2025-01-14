West Kelowna, Rossland skiers competing on world stage

Photo: Mario Walker Finn Redman/Mont Ste. Anne Nordiq Canada World Jr/U23 Selection Trials Jan.4-7/24

Several British Columbia athletes have qualified for major international cross-country skiing events, including one racer from Kelowna.

Kelowna's Finn Redmond, with Team Telemark based out of West Kelowna joins, Amelia Wells out of Victoria, Anika Wallin from Williams Lake, Eamon Wilson from Burnaby and Jasmine Drolet of Rossland at the 2025 World Junior Championships and World U23 Championships in Italy.

The event will run Jan. 24 to Feb. 10.

Jasmine's brother, Remi Drolet and Wells will also compete at the 2025 World Cup Period 3 in Europe, along with Katie Weaver from North Vancouver.

Redman recently competed at the 2024 FIS Nordic Junior Cross-Country World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia and will also compete in the upcoming BC Winter Games this February.