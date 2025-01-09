Kelowna-based players help Canada into the semifinals at IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

Photo: Hockey Canada

Kelowna was well represented at the 2025 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Vantaa, Finland.

Four players from the Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna, including Danica Maynard, Hayley McDonald, Ava Drabyk and Alida Korte helped Canada to a 17-0 quarterfinal shutout of Japan Thursday.

Hayley McDonald chipped in with a goal and two assists and Danica Maynard had two assists.

Amelia Wilkinson made four saves for the shutout. Canada outshot Japan 76-4 and went 4 for 4 on the power play, equalling the tournament record for power-play goals in a game.

“I think that we have a lot of depth, so it’s hard when you have a player sit out because we have 14 forwards, seven defence and our three goalies can all play. I wouldn’t necessarily say we have a number one or number two line because everyone can play in every situation. With our depth and shared ice time, we should have a lot of energy for Saturday,” says head coach Vicky Sunohara.

Team Canada will now play Czechia in the semifinal Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.

