Kelowna Curling Club boys and girls teams headed to U18 nationals

Photo: Contributed Team Jaeger - From Left to Right: Coach Travis Wielgosz, Brenden Hruschak, Noah Wielgosz, Spencer Rempel, Owen Jaeger, coach Tyler Jaeger

Two teams from the Kelowna Curling Club will be off to national championships next month.

Team Jaeger and Team Rempel both qualified for the Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Saskatoon thanks to successful performances at the provincial championships in Kimberly from December 19 to 23.

Team Jaeger went undefeated in Kimberly, capping it off with a decisive victory over Team Hrynew of New Westminster in the final. The feat is even more remarkable when you consider that the Kelowna players are aged 13, 14, and 15 and will likely be the youngest competitors at Nationals.

"We really worked hard this year; we really wanted to win,” said Skip Owen Jaeger. “We put in a lot of work, and it just feels really good for all that effort to pay off. We’re really excited — it’s our first national event and our first U18 provincial win."

Jaeger, Third Spencer Rempel, Second Noah Wielgosz and Lead Brenden Hruschak also won gold in U15 curling at the BC Winter Games.

This is Team Rempel’s second trip to the U18 Canadian Championships. Skip Megan Rempel, Third Parker Rempel, Second Gwyneth Jones and Lead Ella Walker also travelled to Ottawa last year and they are looking to build on that experience.

The Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon will host the 2025 Canadian Under 18 Curling Championships from February 16 to 22.

Teams Rempel and Jaeger hope to raise $5,000 each to pay for expenses. The Kelowna Curling Club is helping them with a bottle drive. There is also a silent auction or donors can give directly to the teams.