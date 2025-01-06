Two UBCO students set to represent Canada at the 2025 Winter World University Games

Photo: UBCO Liam Simons and Ella Niedre will compete in biathlon in Turin, Italy from January 13 to 23.

A pair of University of British Columbia Okanagan student-athletes have been named to Team Canada for the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy from Jan. 13 to 23.

Liam Simons, a bachelor of applied science major, and Ella Niedre, a bachelor of health and exercise sciences major, will both compete in biathlon for Canada as U Sports and Biathlon Canada announced their 12-athlete delegation over the holiday break.

Both athletes will be making their first appearance at the games, and they will look for success in five different disciplines, including individual races, sprint, pursuit, mass start and mixed relay.

Simons, a native of Prince George, B.C., won a silver medal in the mixed relay and bronze in the 10-kilometre pursuit representing B.C. at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. He also ranked first among Canadian Junior Men University athletes at the 2024 Biathlon Canada National Championships.

Niedre, also from Ottawa, was a member of the Biathlon Canada national development team in 2022 and 2023, she finished fourth in the 7.5-kilometer pursuit and fifth in the mixed relay, representing Ontario at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. She also finished second at the National Biathlon Championships in 2022.

Fans can follow along with all the action from Italy on the official FISU Winter World University Games website.