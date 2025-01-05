Kamloops NorthPaws alumni return to club to join coaching staff for 2025 season

Photo: Kamloops NorthPaws

Two Kamloops NorthPaws alumni will be returning to Kamloops this summer to join the club’s coaching staff for the 2025 season.

In a news release, the ‘Paws said it had agreed to terms with Trey Newman and Jack Slominski, both from Scottsdale, Ariz., for the 2025 West Coach League season.

Newman was the first player ever signed to the NorthPaws and is currently coaching at UC Berkeley. He will be joining the NorthPaws as an assistant coach.

"I'm very excited to come back to Kamloops and help the next batch of college baseball players develop their skillset and knowledge of the game in any way I can help,” he said.

Slominski is currently coaching at Scottsdale Community College and will be returning to the NorthPaws as the pitching coach.

“I’m super excited to get up to Kamloops this summer. We have a great group of guys coming in and I’m excited to get to work and win some ballgames,” Slominski said.

NorthPaws head coach Riley Jepson said he was happy the new assistant coaches will be with the club this summer.

“They bring a young and exciting energy with great backgrounds of high-level baseball to Kamloops," Jepson said.

The NorthPaws are coming off a tumultuous third season in the West Coast League and have undergone a significant changeup, with a new head coach taking the reigns and the departure of its general manager.

The NorthPaws open their 2025 season May 30 in Port Angelas, Wash. The clubs first home game will be June 6, where they’ll be at bat against the Kelowna Falcons.

Tickets and scheduling information will be released in early January, the NorthPaws said.