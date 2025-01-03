Vernon father-daughter curling duo lose playoff game to team from Alberta

Photo: Curling Canada

After a good battle, Vernon’s father-daughter curling duo were ousted from the 2025 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials on Friday.

Jim Cotter, 50, and Jaelyn Cotter, 24, lost 9-6 to Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher from Alberta.

"After giving up a steal in the first end, Team Homan/Bottcher rallied immediately in the second. Bottcher made a precise in-off that left his team sitting three, and when Jaelyn Cotter was light on a draw, Homan made the draw for four," reads a release from Curling Canada.

"Two ends later, Homan was left with an open hit for another four, and she made no mistake, and the end result was no longer in doubt."

While it’s the end of the road for Team Cotter/Cotter based out of the Vernon Curling Club, the playoffs will continue today with the gold medal game happening tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The winner at this event will move onto the 2025 World Mixed Doubles Championship April 26-May 3 in Fredericton, N.B. That event will determine which countries will play at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.