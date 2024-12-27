'Devastating': Uninspired Canada upset by Latvia in a shootout at world juniors

Photo: The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Dave Cameron stepped in front of the microphones and tried to spin what had just unfolded.

A parade of Canadian players then proceeded to tow the company line after a jaw-dropping loss at the world junior hockey championship.

Tanner Molendyk snapped the program and country back to reality.

Eriks Mateiko scored the only goal of the shootout Friday as Latvia stunned an alarmingly uninspired Canada 3-2 in the powerhouse nation's backyard.

"They battled," said Cameron, the Canadian head coach. "Credit to them."

Molendyk, an alternate captain, was asked later about his emotions following an embarrassing loss to a country the hosts had outscored 41-4 in four previous meetings at the under-20 tournament.

"Devastating," said the defenceman from McBride, B.C.

"An eye-opener," Molendyk added later. "It's not one you want to lose, not one you see yourself losing."

That's exactly what happened.

Mateiko, who also scored in the third period for the plucky Latvians, moved in on his country's eighth shootout attempt before firing the puck home to register one of the biggest upsets in world junior history.

"We found a way," said head coach Artis Abols, who picked up just his country's third victory in 38 all-time contests at the tournament. "In one hockey game, everything is possible."

Peteris Bulans had the other goal in regulation for the hard-working Europeans in their first appearance at this year's 10-team showcase. Linards Feldbergs stopped 55 shots over 65 minutes before adding eight more in the shootout.

Bruno Osmanis had two assists for the Latvians, who lost 10-0 to Canada some 12 months ago.

"Crazy," Feldbergs said. "Can't believe what we did. I'm still in shock."

Calum Ritchie and Jett Luchanko replied for the Canadians, who are coming off a disappointing fifth-place finish last year in Sweden. Jack Ivankovic made 24 saves.

"Not the best feeling," said Ritchie, a product of Oakville, Ont. "We're gonna bounce back."

After the Latvians tied the game 1-1 on a man advantage in the third period, Ritchie blasted a one-timer upstairs.

But Canada's Ethan Gauthier was whistled for hooking with just over three minutes to go and Bulans tied it on that power play with 2:29 left.

Canada took a penalty for too many men in a 3-on-3 overtime session that included plenty of opportunities, but survived that short-handed situation to force the shootout not many saw coming before the opening faceoff.

"It sucks to lose," Canadian captain Brayden Yager said. "But now we're gonna learn from it."

Ivankovic is just the third 17-year-old goaltender to play for Canada at the under-20 tournament, and the first to start a game since Jimmy Waite in 1987. Brian Finley got into a period of action at age 17 in 1999.

The goaltender from Mississauga, Ont., started in place of Carter George on the tail end of a back-to-back after he made 31 saves in a 4-0 victory over Finland in the country's Group A opener Thursday.

"I'm just being a goalie," Ivankovic said. "I don't think age really matters."

Hockey Canada's brain trust spoke before these world juniors about how the group was much better prepared following the disastrous performance in Gothenburg that saw them ousted by Czechia in the quarterfinals.

The coaching staff led by Cameron was installed early. The program also held a summer camp and hired a full-time scout.

Management insisted all the pieces were in place. There were, in short, no excuses.

Canada, however, didn't have many answers against one of the sport's minnows despite dressing 11 first-round NHL picks and three other players expected to go high at the next two drafts.

A disjointed performance in the opening 20 minutes was marked by an injury to star defenceman Matthew Schaefer — a 17-year-old potential No. 1 selection in June — after he crashed into the Latvian net.

Things didn't improve much from there.

Canada did get on the board 3:28 into the middle period when Luchanko stole a puck on a penalty kill and scored on a breakaway after Feldbergs decided to stay in his crease.

The Canadians, 0-for-3 on the power play against Finland, dropped to 0-for-6 later in the second after two largely lifeless man advantages.

"We had our opportunities, but we just didn't finish," Molendyk said. "A lot of our effort leads up to that."

With his team seemingly content to stay on the outside and not challenge the Latvians for the middle of the ice — an unfortunate hallmark of the country's failed 2024 iteration — Cameron lit into his players on the bench.

The crowd at Canadian Tire Centre tried to lift their teenagers midway through the third, but the group continued to search for answers that simply weren't there to be found.

Canadian defenceman Andrew Gibson took an elbowing penalty to set up Mateiko's equalizer that made it 1-1 with 6:42 left in regulation before Ritchie and Mateiko traded late goals.

The Latvians then shocked the hockey world in the shootout.

"There's a lot more we can give," Molendyk said. "We know that in the room. Every guy's got another gear.

"We haven't hit that yet."

Canada better get there soon.

UP NEXT

Latvia faces the United States on Saturday. Canada meets Germany on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2024.