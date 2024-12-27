Local referee ready to take the ice at IIHF World Junior Championships

Photo: Hockey Canada Photo by Matthew Murnaghan

There is more homegrown talent at this year's IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

Kelowna's Mike Langin will be officiating again this year after multiple successful stints officiating international hockey including the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Edmonton.

“We are always proud of our officials who represent Canada at the international level,” says Dan Hanoomansingh, manager of officiating with Hockey Canada.

“The opportunity to participate in international competition is a career highlight for officials. Every Canadian official who is licensed by the IIHF competes for years to earn that opportunity and once they have, there’s someone trying to take their spot. The achievements of these officials are a credit to themselves, as well as their Member programs, who aided in their development.”

Langin began his officiating career in British Columbia in 2003 but after moving to Saskatchewan he joined officials in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. He continued to work in the WHL as well as Canada West and has also worked in the American Hockey League.

Langin is also on the list of officials on the IIHF’s Road to Milano program, as they compete for an assignment to the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Canada’s representatives include referees Mike Langin, Jenn Berezowski, Michael Campbell, Brandy Dewar, Élizabeth Mantha, Amy Martin, Michelle McKenna and Shauna Neary, as well as linespersons Jessica Chartrand, Alexandra Clarke, Laura Gutauskas, Justine Todd, Tarrington Wyonzek and Erin Zach.

Hockey Canada.

Canada plays Latvia on Friday before taking a break on Saturday. They are back in action on Sunday taking on Germany.

The preliminary round wraps up on Tuesday, with the quarterfinals starting on Thursday.