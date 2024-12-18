Former Big White racers make mark in adrenaline filled Ski Cross Nor Am Cup race

Photo: Contributed

Some of the best athletes in North America including skiers from Big White were at Nakiska in the Rocky Mountains for the Nor Am Ski Cross race series.

Nakiska Mountain Resort played host this past weekend to top athletes from across North America, Australia and Europe. Set against the stunning backdrop of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, the event featured a challenging track that tested the skill of competitors, offering action-packed races.

In the women’s category, Big White Ski Club alumni and Okanagan Ski Team member Kael Oberlander claimed silver on Saturday and took the top spot with a gold on Sunday.

On the men’s side, Finley Cashin finished 8th on Saturday and 6th on Sunday. Finley is both a BWSC and OST alumni, and a current member of University of Calgary Dino’s Alpine Ski Team.

The program director of Big White Ski Club, Trevor Haaheim, praised the event and the athletes.

"Nakiska always provides a world-class venue for ski cross, and this weekend was no exception," Haaheim said. "Both Kael and Finley pushed their limits and demonstrated the incredible talent that continues to come through the ranks in ski cross."

Ski Cross, a unique and adrenaline-fueled discipline, pitting four racers against each other on a single course filled with jumps, rollers, and banked turns. It debuted as an Olympic event at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games and has since become a cornerstone of winter sports.

Both the Big White Ski Resort and the Big White Ski Club have been a big part of the success in this sport, producing a number of Canadian Ski Cross Team members in recent years including: World Cup Canadian Team alumni Ian Deans, and Ned Ireland, as well as 2018 Olympic gold medalist and 2014 Olympic silver medalist Kelsey Serwa.

Big White Ski Resort will be host to this year’s Teck Provincial Ski Cross Championships on the weekend of March 21st to March 23rd, 2025.