OKM mounts dramatic comeback to win Senior Girls AAAA Volleyball BC Championships

Photo: BC School Sports The OKM Seniors Girls volleyball team are the AAAA provincial champions.

The Okanagan Mission Senior Girls volleyball team are the 2024 provincial champions.

The Huskies captured their second title in three years in dramatic fashion last week in Surrey, defeating Riverside Secondary of Port Coquitlam in a dramatic come-from-behind gold medal victory.

OKM rallied to force a fourth set, then in the fifth, they came back from 14-9 down, eventually winning 17-15 with a critical block from Izzy Babcock and Mercedes McKenna.

"The way these athletes competed as a small fish in a big pond and bounced back to succeed shows incredible character that goes beyond the wins," said Huskies Head Coach Rob Steciuk.

Kelowna area schools have dominated the provincials in recent years. OKM got past West Kelowna’s Mount Boucheries Secondary to grab the title in 2022. The Kelowna Senior Secondary girls were champions last year.

"We are very proud of all our athletes and the high level of play teacher coaches inspire in the Central Okanagan," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. "Teaching resilience

and togetherness are proven time and again on courts, on fields, and in classrooms. Congratulations Huskies on this latest achievement!"

OKM’s Kylie Taylor was named tournament MVP.