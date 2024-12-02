245783
Kelowna runner takes home third place at national championships

Local runner 3rd in country

A Kelowna runner managed to take third place at the Canadian National Cross-Country Championships in London, Ontario this past weekend.

Amelia-Ahn Lou, 15, finished third out of 120 competitors in the U16 Girls 4k competition where she recorded a time of 14:15.60, just 0.06 seconds behind the 1st place winner. Lou is one of just three runners to achieve a sub-15-minute time in the race.

Race conditions were challenging, with -3° C temperatures and a 39km/hr gusting wind with snow flurries at race time.

Lou is currently atop the BC High School Girls Cross-Country leaderboard for 4 km, with a time of 13:43.70, which she achieved at the BCSS Zone Cross-Country Championship held at Mission Sportsfield in October.

