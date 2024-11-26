Kelowna Secondary junior boys volleyball team wins provincial championship

Photo: Paul Zeng The Kelowna Owls Junior Boys Volleyball team are: Finn Arnold, Devon Crossley, Liam Crossley, Bennett Ferguson, Jude Gerber, Miles McParland, Alex Miller, Asher Newman, Nate Parmar, Taylor Peace, Matteo Visino, Elijah Vidal, and Spencer Zeng.

The Kelowna Senior Secondary Junior Boys Volleyball team made history last weekend.

The team won the provincial title in their home gym for the first time in the 35-year history of the tournament.

The Owls opened the tournament on Thursday, Nov. 21 by winning their pool in convincing fashion and they continued their strong play in the playoffs on Friday and Saturday.

The Owls met Langley Christian Secondary in a re-match of last year’s championship game, but this time the Owls came out on top winning in three straight sets.

The team did not drop a set for the entire tournament.

The Owls' Miles McParland was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Liam Crossley and Taylor Peace were named first-team all-stars. Spencer Zeng captured a spot on the second-team all-stars. Finn Arnold was also named Most Outstanding Libero.