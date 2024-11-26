250041
Sports  

Kelowna Secondary junior boys volleyball team wins provincial championship

Local team wins BC title

- | Story: 519601

The Kelowna Senior Secondary Junior Boys Volleyball team made history last weekend.

The team won the provincial title in their home gym for the first time in the 35-year history of the tournament.

The Owls opened the tournament on Thursday, Nov. 21 by winning their pool in convincing fashion and they continued their strong play in the playoffs on Friday and Saturday.

The Owls met Langley Christian Secondary in a re-match of last year’s championship game, but this time the Owls came out on top winning in three straight sets.

The team did not drop a set for the entire tournament.

The Owls' Miles McParland was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Liam Crossley and Taylor Peace were named first-team all-stars. Spencer Zeng captured a spot on the second-team all-stars. Finn Arnold was also named Most Outstanding Libero.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Nov 30 6:00 pm

Freestyle Motocross (FMX) World Tour

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Nov 30 6:00 pm

Thrash Wrestling Presents "BACKHANDED"

Schubert Centre, Vernon
Dec 6 7:00 pm



243699
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




249075


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


249143


247558
248911