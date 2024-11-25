Kelowna ball hockey star named to Team Canada

Photo: Sheldon Bank Cassidy Bank of Kelowna has been named to Canada's national ball hockey team headed to the World Championship in Slovakia in July 2025.

A graduate of Rutland Senior Secondary School has been named to Team Canada.

Cassidy Bank, 18, has been selected by the Canada Ball Hockey Association as a member of the team that will represent Canada in June at the World Ball Hockey Championships in Propad, Slovakia.

Bank spent several years playing minor hockey and softball. She ended her ice hockey career with the Pacific Steelers, based in Burnaby. Bank also plays NCAA softball in Utah.

She decided to take up ball hockey after seeing a Facebook post about a new league in Kelowna looking for female players.

Bank progressed to Team BC last year, helping to win silver at the 2024 U20 nationals and being named to the All-Star team. Last week, she got the call from Team Canada.

"Joining ball hockey as a power forward just a year ago was the start of an exhilarating journey, one that ignited a passion I never knew I had," said Bank. "In such a short time, I’ve transformed from a newcomer to a competitor representing Team Canada -- a dream I realized through hard work, resilience, and desire to grow.

"This is only the beginning. Moving forward, my focus is on elevating my skills, contributing to my team’s success on the international stage, and inspiring others to chase their goals, no matter how ambitious they may seem."

She will be joined by four other athletes from BC heading off to Slovakia in July 2025.

Along with the World Championships, she will be attending the National Championships in Mississauga from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2025.

She has set her sights on double gold at the national and international level next year.