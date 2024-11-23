Kelowna athlete wins top gridiron award

Photo: Ben Matchett Liam Reid (2nd from left) and Nate Beauchemin (3rd from left)

It’s been a dream season for Kelowna native Nate Beauchemin.

The University of Calgary Dinos defensive back capped off his fourth season winning the President’s Award which goes to the top defensive player in U Sports football that is not a defensive lineman.

Beauchemin finished the season with four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, forced one fumble and had 28 tackles.

The award was handed out during the annual U Sports banquet leading up to this weekend’s Vanier Cup.

“This is the biggest honour I have ever received. My goal at the start of the year was to be an All-Canadian, but getting the Presidents’ Award is an incredibly high honour,” said Beauchemin.

“To do this for the Dinos program is an incredible honour and I take pride in being a Dino.”

Beauchemin was also named a first team All-Canadian.

Previously, Beauchemin was named the top defender in Canada West as well as a unanimous Canada West all-star.

Vernon native Liam Reid was also named a U Sports All-Canadian.

Reid, a fourth year defensive end had four sacks, 20 tackles including 7.5 for losses and recovered a fumble.

Being an All-Canadian means a lot. It was a personal goal I set at the beginning of the year," said Reid.

“It is cool to be recognized at the national level.