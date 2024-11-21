Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame inducted five new members Thursday

Photo: Wayne Moore (l to r) Jack Hoy, Dan Martell, Mike Crumb, Jason Crumb, Joni Frei

Membership into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame swelled by five during a gala induction ceremony Thursday morning at Manteo Resort.

The exclusive club now boasts 74 members.

Thursday’s inductions included three in the builders category and two athletes.

One of the inductees, fastball coach and builder Joni Frei is in the unusual position of still being in the midst of growing the sport regionally and around the globe.

“This definitely inspires me. I feel compelled to continue to serve sport and to serve the game,” said Frei.

“I’m not done yet, we’re just getting started here but it’s definitely an honour and a notch along the way.

“Now I feel more responsible and more compelled to make sure we keep on this track.”

Along with starting the fastball program at UBC Okanagan, she has also brought the game to Uganda, bringing that country onto the international stage as part of a desire to spread the game globally.

Frei said it’s humbling to not only be inducted but to enter the hall with other great inductees.

Also inducted in the builders category Thursday were builders Dan Martell (curling) and Jack Hoy (basketball) and football players Mike and Jason Crumb.

Martell coached numerous teams to provincial, national and world championships in both able bodied and blind curling. He coached Julie Sutton’s team to the first world women’s championship in 1988.

Hoy was one of the founders of the Western Canada Boys Basketball Tournament entering its 50th year at KSS.

He credited the team around him with the success of the tournament adding volunteers don’t give up their time to be recognized.

The Crumb brothers played junior football together with the Okanagan Sun before carving out successful careers in the Canadian Football League.

The brothers won a Grey Cup together with the BC Lions in 2000 and faced off against each other in the 2004 title game.

Mike got the better of his younger brother in that game, winning his second ring as a member of the Toronto Argonauts.