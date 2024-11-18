OKM, KSS headed to provincial girls volleyball championships 

Photo: Rob Steciuk The OKM Huskies celebrate a third senior girls volleyball Valley Championship in a row.

Three Kelowna teams are headed to the BC School Sports Girls Volleyball Provincial Championships.

Okanagan Mission Secondary School 4A team qualified by beating Kelowna Secondary School in the Valley Championship, held at Mount Boucherie Secondary School in West Kelowna.

OKM advanced to the gold medal game by getting past Penticton Secondary School, while KSS defeated Mount Boucherie in their semi-final.

The Huskies emerged victorious in the final, sweeping past the Owls in three straight sets to claim their third consecutive Valley Championship.

"Defensive specialists Hana Friesen, Ella Irvine, and outside hitter Kylie Taylor were key to our success, providing crucial digs and keeping rallies alive," said OKM athletic director Rob Steciuk.

"Another game-changing factor was the Huskies' serving, with junior Lauren Moss, outside hitter Mackenzie Roe, and middle blocker Mercedes McKenna delivering consistent and often devastating serves that resulted in several 5-point serving runs throughout the weekend."

Both teams, ranked in the top six provincially, will be shooting for the provincial title in Surrey, from November 26 to December 1. KSS goes into the tournament as the defending champions.

Also this past weekend, the OKM junior girls volleyball team captured the valley title at JL Jackson in Salmon Arm and will head to the provincial championship in Surrey this weekend.

“It was a thrilling final game in a three-set win … to clinch the top spot on Saturday. Unreal team effort over 2 days, 14 sets, and 6 games,” said parent Leah Zimmermann.

The team would like to thank their coaches for their time and support leading up to the opportunity, added Zimmermann.

*This story has been updated to include info about the junior girls team, also headed to the provincials

Photo: Rob Steciuk All Stars Shea Berisoff (left), Kylie Taylor (middle), and Avery Willis. (right)