Young Kelowna Curling Club squad named Curl BC Team of the Year

Photo: Contributed From left to right: Travis Wielgosz, Tyler Jaeger, Owen Jaeger, Spenser Rempel, Noah Wielgosz, Brendan Hruschak.

One of the youngest teams at the Kelowna Curling Club is also one of its most impressive.

In honour of their accomplishments, both on and off the ice, Team Jaeger has been named Curl BC’s Team of the Year.

The squad; made up of Owen Jaeger, 12, Spenser Rempel, 13, Noah Wielgosz, 13, Brendan Hruschak, 14, and coaches Tyler Jaeger and Travis Wielgosz captured gold at the BC Winter Games after settling for Silver in 2023. They also finished third at the U18 BC Championships.

The Curl BC selection committee praised Team Jaeger for their outstanding skill, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport.

The were often the youngest squad wherever they competed, but that hasn’t phased them. Team Jaeger plays in the Tuesday night Men’s League at the Kelowna Curling Club and is also part of the junior program.

"We are incredibly proud of what Team Jaeger has accomplished this season," said coach Tyler Jaeger. "Their hard work, determination, and love for curling have truly paid off."