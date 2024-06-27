240259
239090
Sports  

CBC's Scott Russell retiring following Paris Games, ending a nearly 40-year career

Scott Russell retiring

The Canadian Press - | Story: 494498

Veteran CBC sports broadcaster Scott Russell will retire following his coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the network announced Thursday.

Russell will host CBC's Bell Paris Prime from July 26 to Aug. 11 and continue with coverage of the Paralympics from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

The Paris Games will mark the conclusion of his nearly 40-year career with CBC.

Russell, who has covered 16 Olympic Games, will make his final on-air appearance on Sept. 8, coinciding with the closing ceremonies of the Paralympics.

Alongside his Olympic coverage, Russell has been a fixture at CBC since 1985, contributing to the network’s broadcasts of six Pan Am Games, six Commonwealth Games, two FIFA World Cups, and two FIFA Women’s World Cups.

He also served as host and rink-side reporter for Hockey Night in Canada for 14 years.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Free Falun Gong Workshop

Skaha Lake Park, Penticton
Jun 29 11:00 am

Yoga at Lightning Rock Winery

Lightning Rock Winery, Summerland
Jun 30 10:00 am

Kelowna Yoga in the Park

Kinsmen Park, Kelowna
Jul 1 9:30 am



231413
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




235037


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


238137
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
239500


237324