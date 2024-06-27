CBC's Scott Russell retiring following Paris Games, ending a nearly 40-year career

Photo: The Canadian Press Veteran CBC sports broadcaster Scott Russell, shown in a handout photo, will retire following his coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the network announced Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC

Veteran CBC sports broadcaster Scott Russell will retire following his coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the network announced Thursday.

Russell will host CBC's Bell Paris Prime from July 26 to Aug. 11 and continue with coverage of the Paralympics from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

The Paris Games will mark the conclusion of his nearly 40-year career with CBC.

Russell, who has covered 16 Olympic Games, will make his final on-air appearance on Sept. 8, coinciding with the closing ceremonies of the Paralympics.

Alongside his Olympic coverage, Russell has been a fixture at CBC since 1985, contributing to the network’s broadcasts of six Pan Am Games, six Commonwealth Games, two FIFA World Cups, and two FIFA Women’s World Cups.

He also served as host and rink-side reporter for Hockey Night in Canada for 14 years.